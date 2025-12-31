Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging General Motors (GM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is General Motors (GM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

General Motors is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GM has returned about 54.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 13.3% on average. This shows that General Motors is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY). The stock is up 13.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Mazda Motor Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, General Motors belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mazda Motor Corporation, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #218. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to General Motors and Mazda Motor Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

