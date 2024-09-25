Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging General Motors (GM) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is General Motors (GM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GM has gained about 33.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 3.8% on average. This means that General Motors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ferrari (RACE). The stock is up 41.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ferrari's current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, General Motors belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, so GM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ferrari belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 53-stock industry is currently ranked #136. The industry has moved -24% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to General Motors and Ferrari as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.