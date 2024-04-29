Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging General Motors (GM) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is General Motors Company (GM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors Company is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 22.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GM has returned 27.6% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 13.8%. This means that General Motors Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Paccar (PCAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.7%.

The consensus estimate for Paccar's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, General Motors Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.9% this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.

General Motors Company and Paccar could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

