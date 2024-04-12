Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging General Motors (GM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has General Motors Company (GM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors Company is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GM has gained about 22.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 9% on average. This means that General Motors Company is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Paccar (PCAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.7%.

Over the past three months, Paccar's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, General Motors Company is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.3% so far this year, so GM is performing better in this area. Paccar is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track General Motors Company and Paccar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

