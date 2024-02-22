Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging General Motors (GM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. General Motors Company (GM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

General Motors Company is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 111 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 37.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GM has returned about 9.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -6.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, General Motors Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Oshkosh (OSK). The stock has returned 0.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Oshkosh's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, General Motors Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.3% so far this year, so GM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Oshkosh, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 55-stock industry is ranked #166. The industry has moved -3.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to General Motors Company and Oshkosh as they could maintain their solid performance.

