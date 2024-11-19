Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Geely Automobile (GELYY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY's full-year earnings has moved 103.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GELYY has returned 62.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. This means that Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CarGurus (CARG). The stock has returned 46.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CarGurus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.5% so far this year, meaning that GELYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CarGurus belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved -18.9% year to date.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and CarGurus could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

