Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Geely Automobile (GELYY) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is one of 108 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GELYY has gained about 3.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 15.7% on average. This means that Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

OPENLANE (KAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.7%.

The consensus estimate for OPENLANE's current year EPS has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.3% so far this year, so GELYY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, OPENLANE falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 52 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.4%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and OPENLANE as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

