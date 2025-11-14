Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging GARRETT MOTION (GTX) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Garrett Motion (GTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Garrett Motion is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Garrett Motion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GTX has gained about 89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Garrett Motion is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, LCI (LCII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.3%.

The consensus estimate for LCI's current year EPS has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Garrett Motion is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.5% so far this year, so GTX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. LCI is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Garrett Motion and LCI. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

