Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Ford Motor (F) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ford Motor Company (F) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ford Motor Company is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, F has returned 5.6% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This means that Ford Motor Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 62.9% year-to-date.

For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ford Motor Company is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.8% so far this year, so F is performing better in this area.

Modine, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 54-stock industry is ranked #135. The industry has moved +9.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Ford Motor Company and Modine. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

