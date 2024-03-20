Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Ford Motor (F) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ford Motor Company (F) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Ford Motor Company is one of 111 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that F has returned about 0.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 8.1% on average. This means that Ford Motor Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.8%.

Over the past three months, Mazda Motor Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ford Motor Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.9% so far this year, so F is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mazda Motor Corporation, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +20.7% so far this year.

Ford Motor Company and Mazda Motor Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

