Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Dorman Products (DORM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dorman Products (DORM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Dorman Products is one of 103 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorman Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DORM has returned about 1.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -10.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dorman Products is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Ferrari (RACE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

In Ferrari's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dorman Products is a member of the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.5% so far this year, so DORM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ferrari falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 53 stocks and is ranked #144. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.5%.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Dorman Products and Ferrari. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

