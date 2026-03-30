Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTRUY's full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DTRUY has moved about 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -14.9%. As we can see, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 60.3% year-to-date.

For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8% so far this year, so DTRUY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Modine belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 54-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved -6.7% year to date.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR and Modine could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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