Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTRUY's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DTRUY has moved about 14.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 9%. This means that Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

Over the past three months, Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.2% so far this year, meaning that DTRUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR and Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.