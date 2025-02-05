Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTOS' full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CTOS has returned 8.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Garrett Motion (GTX). The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so CTOS is performing better in this area. Garrett Motion is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. and Garrett Motion as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.