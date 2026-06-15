Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Cummins (CMI) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cummins (CMI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cummins is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cummins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CMI has moved about 29.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -7.5%. As we can see, Cummins is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS). The stock is up 85.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Custom Truck One Source, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 389.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cummins is a member of the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.1% so far this year, meaning that CMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 52 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.2%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Cummins and Custom Truck One Source, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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