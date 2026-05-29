Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Commercial Vehicle Group is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Commercial Vehicle Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGI's full-year earnings has moved 58.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CVGI has moved about 264.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This means that Commercial Vehicle Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.5%.

For Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Commercial Vehicle Group belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.6% so far this year, so CVGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #193. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Commercial Vehicle Group and Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.