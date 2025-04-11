Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging China Yuchai International (CYD) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. China Yuchai (CYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

China Yuchai is one of 103 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Yuchai is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD's full-year earnings has moved 19.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CYD has returned 52.3% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 28%. This means that China Yuchai is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Xos, Inc. (XOS). The stock has returned 4.6% year-to-date.

For Xos, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Yuchai belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 53 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.1% so far this year, so CYD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Xos, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved -34.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Yuchai and Xos, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

