Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging China Yuchai International (CYD) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has China Yuchai (CYD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

China Yuchai is one of 107 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Yuchai is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD's full-year earnings has moved 32.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CYD has returned 50.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. As we can see, China Yuchai is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 153.2%.

The consensus estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, China Yuchai is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.7% so far this year, meaning that CYD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is also part of the same industry.

China Yuchai and Hyliion Holdings Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

