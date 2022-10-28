Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging China Automotive Systems (CAAS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has China Automotive Systems (CAAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

China Automotive Systems is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. China Automotive Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAAS' full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CAAS has gained about 59% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -37.3%. This means that China Automotive Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cummins (CMI). The stock has returned 9.5% year-to-date.

For Cummins, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, China Automotive Systems belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 63 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 35% so far this year, meaning that CAAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cummins, however, belongs to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +11.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Automotive Systems and Cummins as they could maintain their solid performance.





FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.