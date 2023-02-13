Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 122 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BYDDY has gained about 23.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, China Automotive Systems (CAAS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50%.

In China Automotive Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 60% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.7% this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, China Automotive Systems falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 62 stocks and is ranked #159. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and China Automotive Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.