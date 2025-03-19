Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 100 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 55.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -26.9%. This shows that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

China Yuchai (CYD) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 136.4%.

For China Yuchai, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, China Yuchai falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.5%.

Byd Co., Ltd. and China Yuchai could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

