Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BYDDY has returned about 12.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 10.7%. This shows that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dorman Products (DORM). The stock has returned 39.8% year-to-date.

For Dorman Products, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.6% this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dorman Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved -3.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and Dorman Products as they could maintain their solid performance.

