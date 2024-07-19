Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BYDDY has returned 10.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 0.5% on average. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Ford Motor Company (F), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.4%.

For Ford Motor Company, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.8% so far this year, so BYDDY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Ford Motor Company falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and Ford Motor Company as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.