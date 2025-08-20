Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging BRP (DOOO) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BRP Inc. (DOOO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

BRP Inc. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRP Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOOO's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DOOO has returned about 13.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -9.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BRP Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Ferrari (RACE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.

In Ferrari's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BRP Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.8% this year, meaning that DOOO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ferrari is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRP Inc. and Ferrari as they could maintain their solid performance.

