Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Blue Bird (BLBD) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Blue Bird (BLBD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blue Bird is one of 107 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BLBD has returned about 86.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 11.1%. This means that Blue Bird is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CarGurus (CARG) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20%.

For CarGurus, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Blue Bird is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.1% so far this year, so BLBD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CarGurus belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved -4.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Blue Bird and CarGurus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

