Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Blue Bird (BLBD) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Blue Bird (BLBD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blue Bird is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 107 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BLBD has returned about 76.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 18.9%. This means that Blue Bird is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dorman Products (DORM). The stock has returned 24.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dorman Products' current year EPS has increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.4% so far this year, so BLBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dorman Products falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.5%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Blue Bird and Dorman Products as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

