Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Blue Bird (BLBD) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Blue Bird (BLBD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blue Bird is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BLBD has moved about 99.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 16.5%. This means that Blue Bird is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY). The stock is up 4.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 34.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 21.2% this year, meaning that BLBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -7.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Blue Bird and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.