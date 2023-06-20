Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Blue Bird (BLBD) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Blue Bird (BLBD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blue Bird is one of 119 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BLBD has returned about 107.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 42.5%. As we can see, Blue Bird is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68.7%.

For Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 72.4% so far this year, so BLBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +20.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Blue Bird and Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

