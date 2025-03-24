Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is one of 100 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAMXF's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BAMXF has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -23.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Michelin (MGDDY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.7%.

For Michelin, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so BAMXF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Michelin belongs to the Rubber - Tires industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +1.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Michelin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

