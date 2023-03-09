Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is one of 121 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMWYY's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BMWYY has moved about 19.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 18.8% on average. This shows that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY). The stock has returned 20.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.5% so far this year, so BMWYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR and Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.