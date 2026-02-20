Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ATMU has moved about 25.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 2.8% on average. As we can see, Atmus Filtration Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is LCI (LCII). The stock has returned 20.2% year-to-date.

In LCI's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.4% this year, meaning that ATMU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. LCI is also part of the same industry.

Atmus Filtration Technologies and LCI could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

