Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATMU has returned 35.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 10.4%. This means that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY). The stock is up 16.4% year-to-date.

For Subaru Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Subaru Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #203. The industry has moved -1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Atmus Filtration Technologies and Subaru Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.