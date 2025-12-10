Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aptiv PLC (APTV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aptiv PLC is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APTV has moved about 26.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 11.8%. As we can see, Aptiv PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Polaris Inc (PII) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.3%.

For Polaris Inc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 96.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aptiv PLC belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.6% so far this year, so APTV is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Polaris Inc falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aptiv PLC and Polaris Inc as they could maintain their solid performance.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Polaris Inc. (PII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

