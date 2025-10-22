Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging APTIV HLDS LTD (APTV) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Aptiv PLC is one of 99 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, APTV has gained about 41.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 9.4% on average. This shows that Aptiv PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Standard Motor Products (SMP). The stock has returned 31.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Standard Motor Products' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aptiv PLC is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, so APTV is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved -8.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Aptiv PLC and Standard Motor Products. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

