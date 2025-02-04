Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allison Transmission is one of 100 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ALSN has gained about 4.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 4.3% on average. This shows that Allison Transmission is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.1%.

In Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #223. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.

Allison Transmission and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

