Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allison Transmission (ALSN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Allison Transmission is one of 108 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ALSN has returned about 38% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -13.8%. As we can see, Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 55.5% year-to-date.

In Modine's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.4% this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Modine is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and Modine as they could maintain their solid performance.

