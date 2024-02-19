Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allison Transmission is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALSN has returned about 21.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 5.7%. This means that Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.5%.

In Subaru Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.4% this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Subaru Corporation, however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #106. The industry has moved +12.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Allison Transmission and Subaru Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.