Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Allison Transmission (ALSN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Allison Transmission is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 113 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALSN has moved about 39.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 27.1% on average. This means that Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY). The stock is up 28.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Byd Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 56 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +22.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and Byd Co., Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY)

