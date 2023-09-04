Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Allison Transmission (ALSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Allison Transmission is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 117 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALSN has gained about 46.6% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 36.1%. As we can see, Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ferrari (RACE). The stock has returned 43.9% year-to-date.

In Ferrari's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, so ALSN is performing better in this area. Ferrari is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Allison Transmission and Ferrari as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

