Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Allison Transmission (ALSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allison Transmission is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 117 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALSN has moved about 41% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 29.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allison Transmission is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI). The stock is up 35% year-to-date.

In Commercial Vehicle Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allison Transmission is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so ALSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Commercial Vehicle Group is also part of the same industry.

Allison Transmission and Commercial Vehicle Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.