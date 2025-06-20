Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (ASEKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is one of 102 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASEKY's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ASEKY has gained about 24.3% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 14.7%. This means that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Michelin (MGDDY). The stock is up 11.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Michelin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so ASEKY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Michelin falls under the Rubber - Tires industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.8%.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and Michelin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (ASEKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Michelin (MGDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.