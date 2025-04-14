Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Aeva Technologies (AEVA) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. is one of 103 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aeva Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEVA's full-year earnings has moved 20.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AEVA has moved about 54.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -27.5%. This means that Aeva Technologies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Michelin (MGDDY). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

In Michelin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Aeva Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.6% so far this year, so AEVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Michelin belongs to the Rubber - Tires industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. and Michelin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.