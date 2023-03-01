Are Artificial Intelligence Investors Overlooking Apple?

It’s easy to understand why artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street’s new shiny toy in 2023, as the technology allows us to achieve digital feats that otherwise felt impossible.

And, of course, several big-tech players, including Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL, have been scurrying to become the leader.

However, what if Apple AAPL could be another AI play hidden in plain sight? Let’s take a closer look at AI developments surrounding all three companies.

Apple

During the company’s most recentearnings callin early February, the topic of artificial intelligence came up. CEO Tim Cook undoubtedly has a positive view of the technology, claiming that AI will affect nearly all product and service offerings.

Interestingly enough, the legendary tech titan has already implemented the technology in several areas, including within the Apple Watch and the iPhone. Perhaps to the surprise of some, Apple’s Siri is powered by artificial intelligence.

So, while Apple may not be making flashy headlines surrounding the technology, it’s very much alive within the company.

The company posted worse-than-expected results, falling short of both earnings and revenue estimates in the face of a challenging business environment. It’s worth noting that the miss snapped a long streak of double beats.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft

Microsoft gained widespread investor attention following announcements of a new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser.

The new search engine and Edge browser are expected to deliver enhanced search results, complete answers, a new chat experience, and an overall much easier experience when exploring the web.

On top of AI exposure, MSFT shares provide a modest income stream; the company’s annual dividend presently yields 1.1%, with the tech titan boasting an impressive 10.3% five-year annualized growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet

Alphabet recently unveiled its new conversational AI service, Bard, which is powered by its next-generation LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications).

Bard is expected to deliver high-quality responses drawn from the web, pairing the globe’s knowledge with the power of Alphabet’s LaMDA.

GOOGL shares have gotten cheaper following rough price action in 2022, with the company’s 17.6X current forward earnings multiple sitting well beneath the 26.1X five-year median and highs of 34.5X in 2021.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

While the market continues to clamor about Microsoft’s MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL AI developments, Apple has seemingly flown under the radar.

It’s important to know that Apple AAPL has already thrown its hat in the artificial intelligence arena, as seen with the iPhone’s Siri and the Apple Watch.

With such a rich history, could Apple eventually become a leader in AI?

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.