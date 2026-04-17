Are April Leasing Deals Driving Terreno Realty's Growth Outlook?

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO strengthened its leasing momentum in April 2026 with notable activity in Washington, D.C. The company announced an early lease renewal for 68,000 square feet with a provider of educational services. The lease begins on Dec. 1, 2026, and runs through December 2031. That deal adds to another recent D.C. update, where Terreno signed leases tied to the Supreme Court of the United States.

In the earlier April announcement, Terreno renewed 27,000 square feet that had been scheduled to expire in 2032, extending the term through March 2036. The Supreme Court also leased an adjacent 29,000 square feet that had been vacant, with that lease starting on April 1, 2026, and running through March 2036. Together, those agreements show Terreno extending tenant commitments while also filling empty space.

The company is also advancing its development pipeline. In Hialeah, FL, Terreno completed Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV Building 34, a 220,000-square-foot industrial distribution building. The property is fully leased to three tenants. Built on 13 acres, it includes 76 dock-high and two grade-level loading positions. The total investment was $55.3 million and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.7%.

Terreno’s broader first-quarter numbers support this activity. As of March 31, 2026, its operating portfolio was 96.3% leased, while same-store occupancy was 97.6%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases increased 22.4%, and tenant retention came in at 72.6%.

Overall, Terreno Realty’s leasing momentum, led by April deals and supported by strong rent spreads and fully leased developments, positions the company well. However, the uncertain macroeconomic landscape remains a key concern.

Shares of the company gained 6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 4.3%. TRNO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Prologis PLD and Ventas VTR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $6.14, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTR’s full-year FFO per share stands at $3.85, which calls for an increase of 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.