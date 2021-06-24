Are Apogee Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APOG) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.1%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Apogee Enterprises' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Apogee Enterprises is:

3.1% = US$15m ÷ US$493m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Apogee Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Apogee Enterprises' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 17%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Apogee Enterprises' five year net income decline of 13% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Apogee Enterprises' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is APOG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether APOG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Apogee Enterprises Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (that is, a retention ratio of 61%), the fact that Apogee Enterprises' earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Apogee Enterprises has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Apogee Enterprises. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

