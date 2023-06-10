Are Annuities Protected?

In an article for SmartAsset, Patrick Villanova clarifies some misconceptions about annuities and whether they are protected in the event that the insurance company which issued the annuity goes out of business.

Annuities are essentially an insurance contract that offers a guaranteed income in exchange for payment. These can only be issued by insurance companies which means that there is regulation at the state level and protection for buyers. Unlike bank deposits, there is no federal guarantee.

In essence, each state has a guarantee organization, composed of insurance companies operating in the state. In the event of an insurance company going out of business, the organization will make sure that outstanding claims are good.

However, it’s important to understand the exact amount that is protected. In most states, it’s up to $250,000 per person. More often, the failing insurer’s claims would be bought by competitors who would make good on the contract.

Investors interested in an annuity should also check how various insurance companies stack up in terms of ratings by authorities. Typically, insurers with lower ratings will offer higher yields, reflecting the greater risk.

Finsum: Annuities are seeing a surge in interest given higher yields and market volatility. Here are some points to understand about various risks and protections.

