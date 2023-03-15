Are Annuities Insured?

An annuity is a type of insurance contract that can offer a guaranteed income stream, making them a common investment of retirees. In exchange for a lump sum or a series of payments, an insurance company provides guaranteed returns. While only insurance companies can issue annuities, individuals may purchase them through banks, brokerage firms, and financial advisors. If the insurance company that issued the annuity goes out of business, you do receive certain protections.

The short answer is yes. Annuity regulations and protections are at the state level. Every state has a nonprofit guaranty organization that each insurance company operating in that state must join. In the event that a member company fails, the other companies in the guaranty association help pay the outstanding claims.

Coverage limits vary by state, but all 50 state organizations protect at least $250,000 per customer, per company. Annuities in Washington D.C. have $300,000 of protection, while those in Puerto Rico get $100,000 in coverage.

The table below breaks down the coverage limits for each state:

Annuity Protection By State State Coverage Limit Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming $250,000 Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wisconsin $300,000 Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Washington $500,000

It's important to note that when an insurance company becomes insolvent, other companies may purchase their contracts and assume the responsibility for annuities that the failing company had previously sold. In that scenario, the guaranty association wouldn't have to cover the losses. A customer with an annuity with the now insolvent company would simply maintain their annuity, but with a new company.

Annuities come in all shapes and sizes. Fixed annuities pay out a defined percentage agreed upon in the contract. Conversely, the returns of variable annuities come on the basis of the performance of investments. A customer can also choose whether they receive payouts immediately (known as an immediate annuity) after delivering a lump sum or defer their payments until a later date (called a deferred annuity). As a result, protections may vary depending on the type of annuity a customer owns.

It's important to contact your state's guaranty association to determine how exposed you may be in this situation. The National Organization of Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Associations lists contact information for every individual state organization on its website.

While federal protections that bank deposits enjoy do not extend to annuities, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation does protect variable annuities purchased through private brokerage firms. SIPC, a federally-mandated nonprofit organization, will cover up to $250,000 in variable annuities in the event the brokerage firm that sold the contract becomes insolvent. However, the SIPC does not protect fixed annuities or any loss in value that a variable annuity experiences as a result of its underlying investments.

Annuities are insurance contracts that some people purchase to ensure that they have an income stream. While annuities don't have federal government insurance, guaranty associations in all 50 states cover at least $250,000 in annuity benefits for customers. This is specifically for if the insurance company that issued the contract goes belly up.

