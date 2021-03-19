Personal Finance

Are Annuities a Good Deal?

(New York)

Are annuities a good deal? This is a seemingly simple question with an incredible range of answers. The reality is that the answer depends on who you ask. If your main consideration is stable income in retirement with little risk to principal, then the answer is a resounding yes. If you are looking for great upside great and are not concerned with losses of principal, then the answer is no. And therein lays the most important part of annuities—they need to fit client goals. Studies show that despite the lack of “fit” for some clients, annuities do add value to almost all portfolios, even if clients are often reluctant to buy them.

FINSUM: Annuities are about to be allowed into 401(k)s, which is a big growth opportunity for the space. Insurers are going to have to keep honing their positioning and messaging to appeal to retail buyers directly.

