Are Americans More Optimistic Now That the Covid-19 Vaccine Is Here? It Depends On Who You Ask

Although Covid-19 vaccine distribution has begun in the United States, providing hope for an eventual end to the pandemic, Americans aren’t sure this change will ultimately help their finances.

Four in 10 people expect their financial status to improve as the vaccine is delivered, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. But nearly half of respondents expect their finances to stay the same. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

The responses were collected as the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer were administered to medical professionals and residents of long-term care facilities this week. And though the vaccine rollout has provided optimism for curbing the spread of Covid-19, it’s uncertain how quickly the American economy will recover from the pandemic that has claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S. alone.

Fifty-one percent of people surveyed by Ipsos this week said the economy will recover quickly as restrictions are relaxed, while 44% disagreed. The country has seen a spike of new coronavirus cases in December that is attributed in part to gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend; some areas like New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area have tightened restrictions in order to “flatten the curve” once again.

Wealthy Americans are Optimistic, But Job Fears Plague Others

The vaccine shows promise for returning the country—and world—to some version of normal, but it may not have an equal effect on all income groups.

Many higher earners were initially concerned about the value of their portfolios due to an early pandemic stock market drop, but the markets have turned bullish in the second half of the year. The vaccine rollout is likely to extend the market merriment as investors look toward a fully reopened economy. But a strong stock market doesn’t guarantee a strong economy—about half of Americans have a stake in the stock market—and optimism alone can’t rescue the finances of millions of Americans who have found themselves unemployed or underemployed this year.

Households earning more than $100,000 are the most optimistic this week, with 46% expecting that the vaccine distribution will lead to a bump for their finances. But that rate drops for lower household income brackets: Just 33% of households earning under $50,000 said they expect their financial situation to improve.

Many white-collar jobs have transitioned to remote work during the pandemic. But many blue collar jobs demanding face-to-face interaction—especially in the leisure and hospitality fields—have either been lost, seen reductions in hours, or forced employees to take health risks by continuing to work closely with the public. Last week, 885,000 people filed initial unemployment claims, the Department of Labor announced Thursday, an increase of more than 20,000 from the week prior.

Ipsos’ jobs index, which measures job security confidence, job loss experience and employment outlook, dropped a point to 53.3 this week—more than 16 points below its level in early March, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns. And more than half of respondents said it’s likely they, a family member or friend will lose their job in the next six months due to the economy.

That lack of confidence is having an impact on consumer spending, which could slow the road to recovery. U.S. retail sales dropped 1.1% in November, indicating a slow start to the holiday shopping season despite high hopes for robust sales.

Many Americans aren’t just scaling back their holiday spending—they’re worried about making ends meet at all. The poverty rate in the U.S. reached an estimated 11.7% in November (up from 10.8% in January 2020), according to data from the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame. The rate fluctuated in the spring in line with CARES Act aid measures, but has been steadily increasing since June.

The researchers noted the possibility for the poverty rate to increase further, due to the expiration of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Lost Wages Assistance benefits this month. Leaders in Congress have been negotiating a second stimulus package this week after months of indecision and deadlock, with the latest aim to add pandemic relief to the government spending bill slated for a vote on Dec. 18.

Women May Fall Behind Despite Economic Recovery Hopes

There’s also an imbalance in the optimism of men and women as we look toward post-vaccine life. Men demonstrated more confidence in the vaccine’s potential effect on their personal finances, with 43% responding positively compared to 34% of women. Women have good reason to feel more pessimistic: Many have dropped out of the workforce this year.

More than four million people have left the workforce since February, meaning they stopped working and stopped looking for employment. And one economist estimates that more than 1.5 million of those people were working mothers who left their jobs to care for their school-age children in remote or hybrid schooling situations.

The mass departure of women from the workforce could have long-term consequences for women’s financial health. There’s already a considerable wealth gap between men and women; this year, only 17% of women reported being “very” confident they’ll be able to retire with a comfortable lifestyle, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

