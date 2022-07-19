Are American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.'s (NYSE:AEO) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 34% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to American Eagle Outfitters' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for American Eagle Outfitters is:

26% = US$356m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of American Eagle Outfitters' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that American Eagle Outfitters has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that American Eagle Outfitters' net income shrunk at a rate of 2.0% over the past five years in spite of its decent. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared American Eagle Outfitters' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 31% in the same period.

NYSE:AEO Past Earnings Growth July 19th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AEO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AEO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is American Eagle Outfitters Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

American Eagle Outfitters' low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (implying that it retains the remaining 78% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For instance, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, American Eagle Outfitters has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 18% over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that American Eagle Outfitters certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

